It’s very clear that playstation 5 is the priority for sony at the moment, which is why many of the video games that will arrive from next year will be exclusive to said console. However, it seems that they have not yet completely neglected their previous device, so they want to give it a little more life for this holiday season.

Through a special statement, the brand confirms that they will be launching a new bundle of the console in its slim version, plus a physical copy of the incredible God of War Ragnarok. It has been mentioned that this version does not have any kind of performance issues, so users can enjoy it without any problem.

It is worth mentioning that the package is exclusive for Latin America and the sale will be available in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru Y The Savior from the middle of decemberin Chili from fifteen. This is done with gamers in mind who aren’t quite ready to shell out money for a console yet. PS5.

This device already has an endless number of video games to its credit, which clearly includes the first God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush, Horizon Zero Dawn, among other well-known titles. The best thing is that this version of the console comes with 1TB memory, so many digital purchases will fit, including DLC.

God of War Ragnarok Is available in ps4 Y PS5.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: Personally I feel it’s a good way for new players to get on board with Sony consoles as there are so many great games available by now. Also, there are still games that keep showing up on the device.