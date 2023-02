The winning combination of the Superenalotto of today 2 February 2023 has been drawn: 3, 14, 19, 28, 70, 80; Joker number 83; SuperStar 7. Neither 6 nor 5+1, while 16 hit the 5, each collecting €19,870.84.

The jackpots estimated for the next competition available to the 6 thus reaches quota 363,300,000.00 euros.