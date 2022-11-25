The investigation into the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has become an event that is taking into consideration almost all elements of the current video game industry. Now, EA has joined this conversation, since Sony ensures that battle field it can’t compete against Call of Duty.

as part of a document shared by the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA for its acronym in English, of the United Kingdom, Sony has indicated that Call of Duty has reached such an important level in the industry that not even Battlefield can compete against Activision property today. This was what was said about it:

“Call of Duty is not replicable. Call of Duty is too entrenched for any rival, no matter how well equipped, to catch up. It has been the best-selling game for almost every year in the last decade, and in the first-person shooter genre, it is overwhelmingly the best-selling game. Other publishers don’t have the resources or experience to match your success. To give a concrete example, Electronic Arts, one of the largest third-party developers after Activision, has been trying for many years to produce a rival to Call of Duty with its Battlefield series. Despite the similarities between Call of Duty and Battlefield, and despite EA’s track record in developing other successful AAA franchises (such as FIFA, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, and Star Wars: Battlefront), the Battlefield franchise cannot continue. rhythm. As of August 2021, more than 400 million Call of Duty games have been sold, while Battlefield has sold just 88.7 million copies.

Let’s remember that Battlefield 2042 it was a failure. The game failed to sell what was expected, and the number of players has dropped in recent months. In this way, Sony’s message makes sense, and EA’s series no longer competes against Call of Duty as it once did in the past.

Considering that the CMA will provide an opinion until next year, in the following months we will still continue to see this type of statement from Sony and Microsoft. Now the question is: what will be the next company to be dragged into this conflict?

