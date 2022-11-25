The official Iranian media, very critical of the national football team’s knockout against England on their World Cup debut and the players’ controversial choice not to sing the anthem, were ready to get on the bandwagon of coach Carlos Queiroz’s winner after the unexpected victory over Wales. “The dragons have fallen to their knees in front of the Iranian cheetahs,” the website of the official Irna agency emphatically titled at the beginning. Among the photos accompanying the piece also that of Hamid Sajjadi, minister of sport, and Mehdi Taj, president of the Islamic Republic Football Federation, seated in the grandstand at the Doha stadium, next to the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino. «The cheetahs returned to the World Cup chasing dragons», is the title of the Isna agency, which reports the words of coach Queiroz after the match: «We managed to restore our pride and our prestige and regain our dignity» .

The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, issued a message of “thanks” to the “hardworking and zealous” members of the national team, who “brought the sweetness of victory to the people”. “The good prayers of the nation will guide you in the continuation of this path”, added Raisi in the message released by the state media. The speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, also congratulated Team Melli: “Once again we have demonstrated to the peoples of the world that the unity of the Iranian people is infinite and that the sacred flag of this nation will remain hoisted”. After the defeat against England and the strong gesture of keeping his mouth shut during the anthem in solidarity with the protest movement that for over two months in Iran has been calling for greater freedoms, the players of the national team had been strongly criticized by the ultra-conservative wing in homeland, so much so that the Kayhan newspaper had called them “traitors”. Today they sang the anthem quietly, amid well-founded suspicions that they were subjected to pressure and threats.

Maziar Bahari, founder of news site Iran Wire, said players were clearly forced to sing the anthem. «The shyest version ever seen of the anthem of the Islamic Republic. The players were threatened with having to sing,” he said. Among opponents of the regime, inside and outside Iran, the success of Team Melli has aroused bittersweet reactions: there are those who have criticized the players for singing the anthem and celebrating the goals “while the security forces shoot on the demonstrators», who instead praised the victory hoping for new victories «to keep international attention on the country high». All eyes are now on Tuesday’s match against the United States: the match against the ‘Great Satan’ was already eagerly awaited for its symbolic value but can now open the door to a historic qualification for the round of 16.