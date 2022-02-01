A person plays Wordle on his cell phone last January in Washington. STEFANI REYNOLDS (AFP)

The newspaper publishing company New York Times announced this Monday the purchase of Wordle, the fashionable game on the internet, for a “seven-figure” amount. What was born in October as modest entertainment has garnered millions of users in record time. The acquisition reflects the growing importance of games in the newspaper’s offer to increase digital subscriptions, with the aim of reaching 10 million in 2025.

The game, in which players have six chances to guess a five-letter word a day, was developed from a 2013 prototype by Josh Wardle, a computer engineer from Brooklyn, as a way to pass the time during the game. pandemic and a gift to your partner, a fan of puns. The name, already converted into a brand, is a cross between his last name and word (word in English). For this, he was also inspired by daily games, such as crossword puzzles and the popular Spelling Beein which players must form as many words as they can from seven given letters.

In a message posted on Twitter, Wardle assures that he will work with the Times to adapt their game to the newspaper’s website, which for now will continue to be free for both registered and new users. The pastime’s success has been such that Twitter this month suspended an account generated by a bot that offered solutions to the next day’s puzzle (Wordle poses only one a day).

Wordle has revolutionized digital entertainment. It first appeared in October, on an unknown website with no ads. On November 1, it had 90 registered users, which was already 300,000 in the middle of that month. It took off last month, when its creator allowed the game results to be shared on Facebook and Twitter, becoming a ubiquitous presence on them. Now, millions of users play Wordle on a daily basis, according to the Times statement.

“It’s been amazing to see one game bring so much joy to so many people, and I’m so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me, from connecting distant family members to sparking friendly rivalries to supporting convalescence,” he said. Wardle said in a statement posted on Twitter. “On the other hand, I’d be lying if I said I’m not a little overwhelmed. After all, I’m just one person and it’s important to me that as Wordle grows it continues to provide a great experience for everyone.”

The hobbies of the digital edition of the newspaper – which record 500 million clicks a year – are one of the company’s assets to harvest subscriptions. Since introducing the paywall in 2011, the newspaper has been focused “on becoming the first subscription option for all English-speakers looking to understand and interact with the world. Games are a key part of this strategy.” Most of the subscribers are from the digital edition. The business model of print publishing, which still enjoys a lot of prestige, is based on advertising.

The diary’s games and recipes each have more than a million subscribers. A few weeks ago, the company expanded its content offering with the acquisition of the sports website The Athletic, incorporating the portal’s 1.2 million subscribers to its digital audience. The company’s business strategy seems to be working, judging by the 8.4 million subscribers that the newspaper reached last November, one million more than in a year as difficult as 2020.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region