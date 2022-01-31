As officially confirmed by Sony, Bungie was officially acquired, and is now part of the PlayStation Studioswhere it will lead the world of Destiny and certainly many other contents.

All this comes almost as a response to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, although here we are talking about a much lower figure, 3.8 billion dollars.

As officially clarified by the company, still burned by the experience of Activision, Sony will only provide support to the developer, who will continue to independently publish and develop their games, continuing the path it has taken with the community. As pointed out, the titles will continue to arrive on all other non-Sony platforms as wellalthough it is possible that in the future exclusive content will arrive for PlayStation users.

Find below the Tweet of the software house and its translation.

Bungie has limitless potential to unite friends around the world. We have found a partner in PlayStation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment. Our journey begins today.https://t.co/PLuVn48zdy pic.twitter.com/kAhRbAg3vD – Bungie (@Bungie) January 31, 2022

Like a bolt from the blue, Sony then responded to the Redmond giantalthough it must be said, as mentioned, that in this case the meat is definitely less, but in any case the support of the Japanese company will be able to help the world of Destiny and the new Bungie projects to grow.

It remains to be seen how Bungie’s journey will continue in any case now that this is part of PlayStation Studios and will collaborate with Sony, with the potential development of Destiny 3 still completely uncertain, and with the support of the second chapter that certainly does not tend to stop, while it is not to be excluded that new IPs will be able to be seen in the space of some time thanks to the arrival of new talents.