It’s funny how Wu Lei will have passed in a month to be present –although he did not enjoy a single minute– in the only match that was played on New Year’s Eve in LaLiga Spanish – Valencia-Espanyol (1-2) – to play, this Tuesday, a match on New Year’s Day. Of the Chinese New Year, of course, which coincides this 2022 with February 1 and that will be the Tiger. He will not be able to enjoy it, yes, neither at home nor in his country, since he has to defend his team, but in the My Dinh National Stadium.

It is the official venue for the matches of Vietnam, in its capital, Hanoi. And probably there will be no reason to celebrate either, because if everything goes according to plan, It will be just this Tuesday when China runs out of mathematical options to go to the World Cup of Qatar, even in the event of victory. In the match of the first round, Wu Lei scored a brace for his team to defeat the Vietnamese 3-2, on October 8. Now, the Espanyol attacker has just completed a discreet performance, last Thursday, in the determining defeat against Japan (2-0) in Saitama.

Not only is the year new for Wu Lei and his companions, who in this concentration premieres coach, Li Xiaopengwho has arrived accompanied by various helpers, including Catalan Pep Munozwho traveled to Tokyo last week with Wu Lei and who belonged to Barcelona’s Juvenil A, as assistant to Jordi Vinyals, whom he also accompanied in China at Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, hence his link with the current coach .