When dealing with the kaleidoscopic world of TVs, there is the risk of having quite a bit of confusion: don’t worry, everything is in order! Because we are no longer in the late “Middle Ages” when you went to a shop, bought a random cathode ray tube and went home; today the choice of TV can actually influence how much and how we use a product between services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and any other 4K streaming tool you can think of. Sony BRAVIA XR-65X95K represents the roar of a technology which many think is outdated, but which in fact still has a lot to say and a lot of emotions to give away, we are talking about mini LEDs which undoubtedly make this type of TV unique.

First contact

At first glance Sony BRAVIA XR-65X95K is a huge panelwith system almost non-existent edges, ergo what you will find in front of you is a screen almost in its entirety. Taking into consideration the 65 inch that we got to trylet’s talk about 164cms diagonal that develop in a total of 144.3 x 84.6 x 34.3 cm: already, it is a real beast seen live. The base is very elegant, made of two external feet that come out slightly from the bottom, giving pride to this panel that deserves it all. The steel-colored edge defines an undoubtedly premium product, the rear is a riot of cubic shapes that embellish the whole, leaving the accesses to the HDMI ports on the side, and at the top the possibility of installing the viewing eye of sonythe BRAVIA CAM technologydesigned for interact with the usergoing to enhance the picture based on the people in the room, perfect for video conferencing.

Perfect connections, that is Integrated Wi-Fi, 1 Ethernet port for wired connection if you feel the need, Apple Airplay/Apple Homekit compatible, Chromecast Built-In i.e. you will find it already entered into the system, without the need to occupy external inputs. The doors HDMI are 4one of which is lateral e 3 lower designed to connect “fixed” devices such as a PlayStation 5 or a Soundbar (for example while we consider the side door as an “on the fly” access door in case you need to connect a PC if necessary). Ports numbered 3 and 4 both have the VRR function for those more interested in the gaming world while port 2 acts as an eArc for the connection of external audio systems, however all 4 are 2.1 ports, therefore capable of playing a video in 4K with a frequency of 120Hz.

The type of display is objectively LCD with direct light technology Full Array Mini LEDsobjectively here we should start with a huge tirade on the technology in question, but we are sure that you are interested in the result rather than a mechanical lesson: summing up, “true” black cannot be obtained on an LCD panel as you will understand well by yourself that a light cannot be black by definition. That’s where it comes in local dimming technology which splits i LEDs in even smaller bulbsforcing the light to creep into small cracks, effectively creating “artificial shadows” that allow you to reach a peak of black almost equal to that of OLED technology where we know it is pure black as in those areas the pixels are off on that technology.

Thought for everything

Sony BRAVIA XR-65X95K is thought out drastically for everything: not only is it probably the best you could wish for if you have one Playstation 5 to match (the TV is the undisputed KING of the series Perfect For Playstation, acronym patented by Sony itself) but also if you want to enjoy the best possible brightness with faithful reproduction of record-breaking color. Now, we have before us a system that integrates HDR10, Dolby Vision (Dolby’s best patented technology for picture quality mixed with sound) and a sample processor that sums it all up with Cognitive Processor XR, a system that cognitively identifies objects, searches for them on the net and returns the most realistic image possible in fractions of seconds. The XR processor integrated on Sony BRAVIA XR-65X95K is capable of unthinkable things, technologies that are almost miraculous if only they had been told to us ten years ago:

Dual database processing : the system draws from an online database that defines the images and sends them back so that it is as realistic as possible.

: the system draws from an online database that defines the images and sends them back so that it is as realistic as possible. XR Super Resolution : System that optimizes the sharpness and separation of elements on the screen.

: System that optimizes the sharpness and separation of elements on the screen. XR Upscaling 4K : The ability to generate pixels and upscale a low resolution image to 4K.

: The ability to generate pixels and upscale a low resolution image to 4K. Live Colour™ technology : Thanks to the database, this technology returns optimized images as if it were our eye looking at reality in the specific moment in which the object is located, under the same refraction of light.

: Thanks to the database, this technology returns optimized images as if it were our eye looking at reality in the specific moment in which the object is located, under the same refraction of light. XR Smoothing : For a more subtle color fade smoothly.

: For a more subtle color fade smoothly. XR TRILUMINOS PRO : A conversion process of unfiltered light that makes the color brighter.

: A conversion process of unfiltered light that makes the color brighter. Dynamic Contrast Enhancer : The ability to enhance the dynamic contrast between the elements in play.

: The ability to enhance the dynamic contrast between the elements in play. XR Backlight Master Drive : Perhaps the most sought-after system by enthusiasts, a perfect way to experience black people thanks to the integrated software.

: Perhaps the most sought-after system by enthusiasts, a perfect way to experience black people thanks to the integrated software. XR Contrast Booster : Perfect contrast is not enough, the booster that enhances this definition intervenes.

: Perfect contrast is not enough, the booster that enhances this definition intervenes. XRHD Remaster : The system makes HDR an image that was not basic.

: The system makes HDR an image that was not basic. XR Motion Clarity: The movement is interpreted before it occurs on the screen and clearly pigeonholed in order to avoid image rustling in a sports match or in a video game for example.

All this is managed by the system in such a short time that we are well under the second of response. This without missing out Dolby Atmos, Audio Surface integrated with 6 speakers.

For those who dare to go further

Sony BRAVIA XR-65X95K it is not a product for everyonethe price on this speaks for itself: in the price list and without any discounts offered at particular times of the year, this jewel of technology starts from €3499.00 for the model we tested, a figure that rises if you want a panel 75 inches and reach €4499.00 while for the maximum of the possible dimensions, that is a 85 inches (Gentlemen is a wall of a room seen livesize 2 meters and 15 cm diagonaltry to imagine it) we are at a arrival price of €6499.00. Objectively, this TV is designed for those who do not want to compromise, for those who can and want to afford the best that the trade has to offer, a TV that can accompany him for the next 10 years without the real need for a change as there is really everything inside this product. Excluding the price, the Sony BRAVIA XR-65X95K it is the ideal companion that we would all like to have at home, an exceptional car, Super TV if this term of comparison existed as for modern Super-Cars.