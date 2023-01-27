Kylian Mbappé has not been entirely comfortable within PSG after his renewal with the team from the French capital. Although the sporting performance of the Frenchman is unquestionable and even worthy of admiration, the Frenchman is not happy with the position of the sheikhs, who made him dozens of promises to sign a new contract, which they have not fully complied with, a factor that generates the discontent of the man who scored 8 goals in the last World Cup.
This fact has led to the name of Mbappé once again being linked to the ranks of Real Madrid with a possible transfer in the summer market. This generates a certain nerve within PSG, who will look for a way to keep their present and future star happy and satisfied, and the possible signing of one of the players that Kylian values most on and off the field could change the Frenchman’s position.
From France he reports that Mbapé has released Luis Campos, Sports Director of PSG who wants the club to finalize the signing of Bernardo Silva. Kylian coincided with the Portuguese in Monaco from 2015 to 2017 and considers that the squad of the Paris team does not have within its ranks a player with the conditions of the Portuguese crack with whom the French striker could make a great partnership. The reality is that the footballer has been the club’s target for years and his continuity within Manchester City is in doubt, so it is not a far-fetched idea.
