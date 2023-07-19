PlayStation He has a very pleasant surprise for his fans. For a limited time the console playstation 5 It will have an official price discount in its version with a disc reader, so you can enjoy both the digital and physical bookstores. In addition to various games on disc from your library of Playstation 4.

The promotion will be available from July 17 to 30, 2023 and the participating consoles are:

ps5, god of war ragnarok Bundle with CD player for $11,999 MXN (regular price $14,999 MXN) Includes console, DualSense controller and a copy of God of War Ragnarok.

playstation 5 with CD player for $11,999 MXN (regular price $12,999 MXN) Includes the console playstation 5 DualSense control.

Remember that the PS5 It has a solid state hard drive that says goodbye to slow loading screens, haptic technology in its control that delivers an incredible sensory experience in terms of tension and responsive vibration, adaptive triggers, ability to play content in 4K up to 120 frames per second, 3D audio and an exclusive game library for consoles PlayStation.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: It’s your chance band, before they start to raise prices and discontinue this console. Run!