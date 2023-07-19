EA said it takes player feedback into consideration, but finds it more important to evolve the game as a whole than standing up to the protests of a part of the user. “It’s something we’ve been thinking about a lot,” said the executive producer John Shepherd in a recent interview with IGN.

During the recent presentation of EA Sports FC 24 it was also announced that female soccer players will be available within Ultimate Team for the first time. These, evidently, will find themselves together with the male players in a sort of mixed championship, which has already generated controversy.

With the presentation of EA Sports FC 24 the controversy has already mounted on the presence of men and women playing together in sort of a mixed category, but Electronic Arts has a very simple answer to anyone who feels bothered by this idea: do not play Ultimate Team .

Ultimate Team in the name of inclusion

EA Sports FC 24, an image

“We feel we can play an important role in the growth of the sport, introducing it to all our fans. We have this belief that we want to bring the whole world together around football”. In particular, Ultimate Team seems to act as a link between all the various souls of the game and its users.

“Ultimate Team is a great place for that. It’s a mode where you can build your own fantasy team made up of different nationalities, different leagues and several clubs, so it seems to us an excellent starting point for this.”

Shepherd’s idea is to build on the “150 million fans” of now and reach “a billion fans“, indeed. To realize this vision, EA has decided to push some historical boundaries, especially with Ultimate Team. For this reason, the VP of EA recommends not to play that mode if you are bothered by the mixture of genres.

“There are other modes to play, like Kick Off, which has a more classic and competitive setting,” explained Shepherd, “but Ultimate Team is a mode focused on creating a mix of players to get to build dream teams”. The release date of EA Sports FC 24 is set for September 29, 2023, you can learn more about it in our new game experience and in the special on the modes and more.