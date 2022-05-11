The Sony CFOHiroki Totoki, commented on the idea of ​​a “PlayStation Game Pass“, or a subscription service that can also include first party games from D1. Totoki repeats what has been said, in a similar way, on other occasions: a service of this type would require lower production costs and would have a impact on the quality of games.

Precisely, the full statement from Totoki reads: “I will avoid commenting on the strategy of our opponents. Our current idea is to have development costs and R&D investments appropriate for quality products. This will improve the platform and also improve our business in the long run. If We distribute AAA games on PS5 via subscription services we may have to decrease the necessary investments and this will deteriorate the quality of first party games – this is our concern. So, we want to make sure we spend the right amount of development resources to have solid products to introduce in the right way “.

There Totoki’s line of thinking it is therefore the same repeatedly expressed by Sony and PlayStation. According to the company, a subscription service does not go well with many AAA products that have very high development costs.

Without having i data from Xbox Game Pass, from PlayStation and the production costs of both companies’ games we can’t really come up with a definite answer. For the time being, this is Sony’s lineup and it doesn’t look set to change quickly.

