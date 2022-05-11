The simplicity, the genuineness and the history of Lucanian gastronomy will be the protagonists of this week’s appointment with The Taste of Healththe scientific column conceived and coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine.

At the center of the scene, this time, there will be the red gold of Basilicata, that is the Senise pepper PGIwith a classic elongated shape, red color with a thousand shades, thin skin and sweetish taste, which since 1996 can count on a protection consortium created precisely to enhance and pass on the culture and traditions related to this vegetable of ancient origins.

Senise PGI peppers, belonging to the Capsicum Annuum species, reach their characteristic red-purple color in the middle of summer, which gives them the typical appearance of hot peppers. In reality, these are agri-food products with a sweet and intense flavor. Their characteristic of having thin skin and scarce pulp with little water makes them suitable for drying.

After harvesting, skilled hands create long purple necklaces called “serte”, a term derived from the archaic “insertare” since each pepper making up the necklace must be “inserted” in sequence with a string at the height of the peduncle.

Thus prepared, the peppers, exposed to the sun to dry, decorate the alleys of Senise and many other towns of Basilicata distributed between the provinces of Potenza and Matera. Subsequent processing phases will be required according to procedures codified by a tradition handed down over time, to arrive at the preparation of the famous one Crusco Pepper of Senise PGI.

But why is this vegetable called “crusco”? What are its peculiar characteristics and what are its nutritional properties? How does it differ from other peppers? What are its uses in the kitchen? Can its consumption have any contraindications?

The next episode of Il Gusto della Salute will make a stop, therefore, in Basilicata in a vast area which, starting from Senise, includes the territories of other Lucanian towns located halfway between the Sinni and Agri rivers. Under the guidance of local experts, we will learn the details of this product, the pride of the Lucanian culinary tradition, which however in recent years, after having conquered the attention of many chefs, has come out of its original regional dimension, gaining a well-deserved position also in the national gastronomy.

