These are strange times at home Sony: between changes at the top and a generation (that of PS5) that is struggling to find a path, confirmation of the desired delay of six games of the 12 planned for the live service this fiscal year appears. The PlayStation Management Team also confirmed that they have implemented a “rigorous portfolio review” by Bungieleading to the direct downsizing of some ongoing projects.

In last Thursday’s press conference Hiroki Totoki, COO and CFO of Sony confirmed that the audit and downsizing of the workforce has in fact led to the postponement of some games, mainly due to quality issues (decisive focus for the company) of the latter, explaining:

We are reviewing the situation… we are trying as much as possible to ensure that these games are enjoyed and enjoyed by players for a long time. Of the 12 titles, six will be released by fiscal year 25. This is our current plan. As for the remaining six titles, we are still working on them.

The fiscal year for Sony runs from March of this year to next March, so according to the statements, we can expect a release of these live titles starting from March 2025.