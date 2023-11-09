Laws | Constitutional Law Committee: The motion to save living expenses for income support recipients is in accordance with the constitution

However, according to the Constitutional Law Committee, the Social and Health Committee needs to specify the proposal.

The government the motion to save the living expenses of the recipients of the subsistence allowance is in accordance with the constitution, the parliamentary constitutional law committee considers. The committee was unanimous in its statement. The Constitutional Law Committee issued a statement on the proposal to the Social Affairs and Health Committee.

Chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee Heikki Vestmanin (kok), the committee considered that the regulation of housing expenses can be included in the law without being hindered by the constitution. According to Vestman, similar standardization has already been done in Kela’s practices.

“The Constitution Committee stated that the Constitution does not require that living expenses of any price should be covered by living allowance. If you cannot find an apartment that meets the housing standard in your own municipality, you have to look at it from a wider area. The Constitutional Law Committee saw no constitutional obstacle to this,” Vestman told STT after the committee meeting.

Constitution Committee however, required that the social and health committee must specify the decree-making authority regarding standardization. The law needs to make it more clear what criteria the standardization is based on.

The State Council regulates the ceiling of housing expenses by decree, and it must take into account, for example, the municipality-specific nature of housing expenses.

Secondly, the Constitutional Law Committee required that the Social Affairs and Health Committee should specify the law in such a way that the special grounds in it for deviating from the ceiling on housing expenses are made judicial discretion.

The authority must therefore take the special criteria into account when making the income support decision, if the criteria are met. Reasons can be, for example, long-term, serious illness, disability or old age.

According to Vestman, the committee considered that since the legislation on income support has a connection with minimum security, this must therefore be subject to legal considerations.

“Based on the government’s proposal, it was unclear whether legal consideration or expediency consideration should be used here.”

According to Vestman, the social and health committee will be able to clarify these issues in its report.