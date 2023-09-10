Sonsoles Ónega landed just ten months ago on the afternoons of Antena 3 and by the end of January he had already established himself as the leader of the slot. Such has been its effect that both Telecinco and TVE have changed pace and for the new season they will opt to include an evening magazine by Ana Rosa Quintana (‘TardeAR’) and Jordi González (‘La Plaza’), respectively. . A “new scenario” that the presenter of ‘And now Sonsoles’ does not consider “as a combat.” Of course, she was self-demanding. “We have to offer things that cannot be seen anywhere else,” she claimed on Saturday at the Vitoria Television Festival, where she received the Joan Ramón Mainat award.

Faced with its new competitors, it wants to offer freshness, friendliness, be useful and radiate the “spirit of always that the viewer is able to distinguish.” “We have reinforced the news and research teams to tell things that will not be seen anywhere else,” explained the presenter. «Atresmedia works in a different way, neither better nor worse, different. “They are equally valid ways of working,” she commented to the media.

But the transfer of Ana Rosa Quintana to the afternoons – who was her ‘boss’ until her departure from Telecinco a year ago – is by no means going to revolutionize the structure of ‘And now Sonsoles’ on Antena 3. «We don’t have much news because “Not enough time has passed for the program to show signs of fatigue or require a major renovation,” explained Ónega, who believes that he starts with “some advantage” for having had the support of viewers last season.

«There will be days in which we win and others in which we lose. “When we win it will be to the satisfaction of our entire team and when we don’t, it will have been against the greats of television,” he said in reference to the evening magazines that dominate the schedule of the five main television networks in Spain.

“The important thing is to make the program we want and maintain relevance,” they demand from the network.

«Everything is going to change a lot now and perhaps the data will fluctuate, but it is not so much a question of numbers. I might be very happy with a smaller audience because that’s the show we want to make. I don’t want to focus on the ‘share’ because it is not what we should do. A new scenario is opening up and we will have to see what the other offers do, and we will continue to be relevant,” defended José Antonio Antón, content director at Atresmedia. «The important thing is to do the program that we want to do and maintain that relevance that we have had. “We have to be focused on offering the best possible offer,” claimed Antón, who did not rule out that Ónega’s pull could be used for specific programs in the ‘prime time’ slot.

Carmen Ferreiro, entertainment director of the group, considered that the “differentiating factor” compared to her opponents is the presenter herself and the “tone” that she has managed to capture in the program. «We are going to compete against ourselves. We want to make a better program every day, regardless of what the one in front of us does. The contents are going to be similar and, therefore, our efforts to set our own agenda and have exclusive content,” she insisted.

The designer Juan Avellaneda, and journalists such as Beatriz Cortázar and Paloma García Pelayo, both from ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’, join the team of collaborators of ‘And now Sonsoles’. Regarding the possibility that there may be more additions from the competition, none of those responsible for the chain wanted to comment. «We are going to try to give the afternoon viewer what he likes and needs. We are not satisfied and if we believe that there is someone who can contribute, we will invite them to come. We are on the move. The viewer thanked us (last season) for the freshness and renewal of television collaborators, and we are going to continue in the same vein with humility, trying to differentiate ourselves day by day by having the best content,” said the entertainment director.

Telecinco collaborators?



At the presentation in Vitoria, the name of Terelu Campos came to the fore, who on Tuesday connected live with ‘And now Sonsoles’ from her mother’s funeral chapel and recalled how María Teresa Campos considered Ónega as “the worthy successor of the “We are and have been the queens of the mornings.” An undoubted blow to Ana Rosa Quintana. «She has an ‘interview’ and I would love for her to come so we could talk about everything. That’s it,” Ónega limited herself to responding about the fact that she was co-host of ‘Sálvame’ until its cancellation in June.

“To date I have not received any messages,” he says about his relationship with Quintana.

Those responsible for Atresmedia were also questioned about Quintana’s strategy of signing the ‘influencers’ Marina Rivers and Madame de Rosa. “Here we don’t count on followers, but we have a ‘top’ like Tamara Gorro,” said the Madrid presenter, referring to the model who has two million followers on Instagram. “Society and the media are evolving, but so far we value the incorporation for what we believe they can contribute on set,” concluded Carmen Ferreiro.

“To date I have not received any message from Ana Rosa,” answered Sonsoles Ónega when asked if the unwritten tradition that the ‘queens of the morning’ exchanged messages to wish each other luck is maintained in the afternoon programming. facing the new season. “On Monday you will have me sending messages,” she concluded between laughs.