Sons of the Forest continues its unstoppable success also on the streaming front, proving to be not only the most followed on the video game front but also with respect to the types of transmission in general, given that amount of viewers surpassed even that of the normally most popular category on the platform, ie “Just Chatting”.

The latter is the section of Twitch that generally counts the most viewssince it is a generic container that includes any transmission that does not concern a particular and categorized title, thus including all the “chatter” of various types on Twitch.

Well, in the past few hours Sons of the Forest alone has surpassed the entire Just Chatting category in terms of number of spectators, after beating particularly popular video games on Twitch such as Rust and Rainbow Six: Siege. The overtaking was limited in time, of course, but it’s still significant.

It happened on February 23, shortly after the launch of the game: Sons of the Forest reached a peak of 769,285 spectators, far surpassing Just Chatting which peaked at 606,791 viewers on the same day. The trend is obviously undulatory during the day, but it is already climbing towards 400,000 viewers, demonstrating how the game is still destined to be very popular on Twitch.

We have seen that Sons of the Forest has had a devastating launch on Steam, with over 250,000 simultaneous players online within hours of its release, while in the past few hours we have seen a gameplay video with the first 16 minutes of the game.