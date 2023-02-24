Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas’ Chinese teammate surprised: fastest in Friday’s tests

Zhou Guanyu was faster than Max Verstappen on Friday.

Formula the fastest time on Friday, the middle day of the first three-day tests, was driven by the Alfa Romeo team Zhou Guanyu. Zhou was thus faster than the reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Zhou drove a total of 132 laps and got his fastest time of 1.31.610. The fastest driver on Thursday’s test day, Verstappen, lapped the Bahrain circuit on Friday in the best time of 1:31.650. On Friday, Verstappen drove only in the morning test session, a total of 47 laps.

The third fastest on Friday was the one who moved to the Aston Martin team Fernando Alonso.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas did not drive on Friday. He will drive on Saturday in both the morning and afternoon test sessions.

The first F1 race of the season will be held in Bahrain on March 5.