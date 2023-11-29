Saturday, December 2, 2023
Sonos Move 2 speakers in the test

November 29, 2023
Sonos Move 2 speakers in the test

vor four years ago, Sonos went out into the fresh air – with the house’s first wireless loudspeaker, which was completely tailored to operation outside the four walls. This required a few technical details that the manufacturer did not have in its portfolio until then: a built-in battery, a certain level of protection against wind, weather and minor falls, a comfortable carrying handle for transport between the garden and terrace, but also between the desk and the coffee kitchen . The movable model still bears the appropriate name Move today.

Now Sonos has completely overhauled this musician. As Move 2, it should do many things even better than its predecessor. We wanted to know that in more detail.

