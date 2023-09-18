Three people, including a minor, and two dogs were located inside a truck in the Gulf of Santa Clara in San Luis Río Colorado

San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.- A familymade up of the mother, father and their minor son, She was found dead inside a van in the streets of the Gulf of Santa Clara in San Luis Río Colorado in Sonora.

The discovery occurred on the morning of this Sunday, September 17, in front of a home located on Luis Encinas Street in the Gulf of Santa Clara, where Three people and two lifeless dogs were located in a vehicle.

According to information from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJE), a gray Honda Odissey truck, model 2009, was observed at the scene, and inside it were lying a woman, a man, a minor old and two puppies, all without vital signs.

FGJE investigation personnel carried out an expert assessment of the area and the vehicle, and revealed that The bodies showed no signs of violence.so it was hypothesized that their deaths could be carbon monoxide poisoning. See also Centro Escolar del Noroeste: the private school in Los Mochis with special educational programs

It will be the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) who performs the legal autopsies and reports the cause of death officially.

According to local media, the family and their pets allegedly originate from MexicaliBaja California, Possibly she fell asleep inside the running truck.poisoning with carbon monoxide.