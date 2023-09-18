Nobel laureate ICAN warns of dire consequences of nuclear testing

Testing of nuclear weapons both in the atmosphere and underground leads to disastrous consequences for the environment and the local population. Alicia Sanders-Zakre, policy and research coordinator for the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), warned about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to her, in the case of nuclear tests, radioactive gases are still released in underground tunnels, and the blast wave can trigger an earthquake and destruction of the landscape. “Nuclear testing has had widespread and lasting impacts throughout the world,” Sanders-Zarke said.

ICAN said that within the framework of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), adopted in 2017, work is underway to provide assistance to victims of the use and testing of nuclear weapons. It is led by two countries that were heavily damaged by nuclear tests – Kazakhstan and Kiribati.

It was previously reported that in the spring of 2022, the North Korean authorities began restoring the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, and in the summer of 2023 in the White House admitted the first test in six years will soon be carried out. Pyongyang imposed a voluntary moratorium on nuclear testing in 2018 as part of confidence-building measures with the United States and made a show of blowing up the entrances to silos at its nuclear test site. The last time North Korean authorities tested nuclear weapons was in 2017.