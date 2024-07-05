This year SEGA’s hedgehog will be present with one more title to promote his next live action film, and this is Sonic X Shadow Generationswhich reunites the blue character with his classic counterpart, and the additional episode of Shadow The Hedgehog, which presumably will not be the only one we will have according to a new clue.

As reported by the user Tails Channel on Twitter, The website shows Modern Sonic, Classic Sonic, Shadow, and a fourth slot that is currently blank with the words “coming soon” underneath. And with this, fans are excited about the possibilities that exist, as it could be a Villain like Black Doom Or until Mephiles The Darkwhich resembles the dark hedgehog in its first form.

The Japanese #SonicXShadowGenerations site showcases both sides of the game, interestingly teasing that another character may be playable (?) in Shadow Generations 👀 🔗 https://t.co/4ubFZv0tdX#SonicNews pic.twitter.com/mBMcYFsGOJ — Tails’ Channel (@TailsChannel) July 3, 2024

With this in mind, it will be difficult to guess who the fourth character will be, as well as whether he will have his own story or will only be playable in the levels of the already known ones. It is possible that it will be leaked before its release or that it will simply be discovered until players try it for themselves, since there may be an embargo for those who will be covering it.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is launched October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: I wonder if this new character will have his own levels or if he will just be an addition that doesn’t add much. Anyway, we’ll have to wait for the release.