Pedro González Gómez, Lucas González’s brother, of Andy and Lucas, has suddenly died on Tuesday. The news has been confirmed by The Cádiz portal And for the moment The causes of his death are unknown.

His body is located in the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cádiz, where death is expected to be determined, as sources consulted by the aforementioned local medium have been confirmed.

Pedro’s death has happened In full farewell tour Our last chords, with which Andy and Lucas are touring different cities in Spain. His last performance was on March 1 in Barcelona, ​​and the next one is scheduled for March 7 in Pamplona.

For now, Lucas has not spoken about it of the death of his brother and it is not known if the Cadiz will make the decision to cancel or paralyze the Tour.

About Pedro’s life it is known that he was the eldest of three brothers and that In 1995 he had a traffic accident for which he was in a coma 45 days and the one that caused sequels, leaving with a “76% disability and major mobility problems”, as stated The Cádiz portal:

“He was a well -known and appreciated person in the La Laguna neighborhood, where he lived and maintained close treatment with the neighbors. It was usual to see him walk through the area and talk to those who knew him, always leaving a Sample of its kind and close character“. Add the aforementioned medium.