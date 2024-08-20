SAW has released a new trailer for SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS entirely dedicated to the powers Doom usable by Shadow. In the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to preview some of the new abilities that will be introduced in the game. Among the powers shown we find:

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

SEGA® Releases New Trailer Revealing the Powers of Doom in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS™

– The new Sonic gameplay trailer gives fans a first look at Shadow the Hedgehog’s™ new Doom powers, which he will use to defeat Black Doom in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS. –

Burbank, CA — August 20, 2024 — Today, to support the return of SAW At Gamescom 2024, the Sonic team released a new trailer for SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS focusing on Shadow’s new Doom powers. From surfing waves to flying over obstacles, the trailer is packed with high-speed gameplay and highlights new abilities, levels like Chaos Island Sonic Frontiers™ and the boss challenges fans will face this fall.

Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/EfpP7VroxXg

Given SEGA’s presence at Gamescom 2024, the Sonic team will be present with a booth from August 21st to 25th and will give the first chance to get hands-on with the game SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS and take pictures with the Sonic mascot.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will be released in both digital and physical versions on October 25, 2024, starting at €49.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Onethe family of systems Nintendo Switch™ And PC. Fans who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game three days early and will receive bonus content. PS5 and PS4 owners will receive an exclusive animated prologue.

Take a look to the official website Of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS to pre-order the title and receive a legacy skin for the modern Sonic based on his look in Sonic Adventure™! Players who pre-order the Day One physical edition will also receive Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page journal, chronicling his experiences creating Shadow and the ARK Space Station. All physical pre-orders will include reversible covers along with the Japanese cover for the game. Visit the site or check with your favorite retailer to see if pre-orders are available.

Sonic fans who sign up for the newsletter before November 1, 2024 will receive a Sonic Jam™ legacy skin for Classic Sonic inspired by his first 3D appearance. The Sonic Jam legacy skin is free for all owners of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS.

To stay up to date with Sonic the Hedgehog™ news, follow Sonic on X, Instagram And TikToklike it Facebooksubscribe to the Twitch channel and to the YouTube channel. Don’t forget to check out SEGA’s online store at shop.sega.com to purchase all SEGA branded products.