This year fans of SEGA They are celebrating the launch of Sonic X Shadow Generationsa remaster of the classic game that was released in 2011 as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the franchise, only now it will have an additional chapter to celebrate the main character of Adventure 2And with the initial announcement, people began to wonder if there would be a special edition of the title, since up until now the owners of the saga had remained very mysterious.

Doubts have been put aside after a new announcement, as they have teamed up with Limited Run Games to make the collector’s edition possible, which has as its main focus a statue in which you can see Sonic and Shadow on top of a console Dreamcast. Added to this are statues of beloved characters Byewhich have not had any further prominence in the brand for many years.

Here’s everything you can find in this edition:

– SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Physical Launch Edition for PlayStation 5

– Artbook The art of Sonic x Shadow Generations

– Official soundtrack

– Sonic and Shadow Dreamcast Statue

-Dreamcast Commemorative Jewelry Box

– Steelbook Case

– Chao Figures

– Sonic, Shadow and Classic Sonic Shoes Keychain

– Individually numbered certificate of authenticity

It is worth mentioning that the game copy will be sent out earlier so that players do not have to wait long, as the remaining package will not be sent until 2025. Reservations open on August 19th and end on October 6ththe price is $250 USD plus shipping and possible taxes.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is launched October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Everything