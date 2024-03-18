James Rodriguez not having a good time Brazil, Well, in football in that country, because he has not had continuity, he has not earned the starting position in Sao Paulo and the public and the media have already criticized him.

What he has excelled at is issues outside of football. He is a star, he has a lot of followers and off the field he is a recognized player, especially in Brazil, because it was there where he became the figure of the 2014 World Cup with the Colombian National Team.

New girlfriend?

And off the field of play, he is a winner. And even more so these days when he has been linked to a Brazilian model. It is said that the Cucuteño would be romantically related to a volleyball player and model.

Is about Keyla Alves, who would be next to the Colombian National Team player, although neither party has confirmed it. The Brazilian press warns that they would be dating. She has been seen in the stadium wearing the shirt with the number '55' of Sao Paulo.

“Rumors of a romance between them grew stronger in December last year, when Key was filmed by a friend of James, at the player's house. In one of the videos, the former Big Brother participant appeared catching a soccer ball in a vacant lot in front of the athlete's property,” says Jornal Extra.

However, it is claimed that Alves has answered some questions from his followers about James, which would confirm that they are in a relationship.

They asked her if she liked Brazilian or Colombian coffee more, and she decided on Colombian coffee. A signal?

Alves is known as Key, she is 24 years old and is easily confused with her twin sister, who is called Keyt.

He is an influencer and model, but his fame is due to volleyball, a sport he practices and in which he serves as a libero in his country's national team and in the team. Osasco from Brazil.

