Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has fueled political resistance to its large-scale construction plans in Zeewolde by conducting an aggressive lobby in The Hague.

The Dutch lobbyist of the American tech company aroused resentment among officials and government officials by constantly insisting on preferential treatment. The tech company, on the other hand, refused to adapt the construction plans for the hyper-scale to the Dutch situation.

This is apparent from a reconstruction of Facebook’s lobby for the construction of a very large data center in the Flevopolder. NRC spoke to a large number of stakeholders and analyzed hundreds of internal documents and emails released after invoking the Government Information (Public Access) Act. On Tuesday, after pressure from the Senate and House of Representatives, Meta announced that it is temporarily pausing its construction plans in Zeewolde.

This puts an end to the haste that the company has shown over the past two years. “It all had to be done immediately, quickly, otherwise Facebook would withdraw its investment,” says former official at Economic Affairs Robert Barker, who worked on the data center file. According to Barker, now party chairman of the Party for the Animals in the Hague city council, “everyone was disturbed by the attitude of Facebook” in The Hague.

This was partly due to the way in which Facebook lobbyist and former policy officer of the parliamentary party of D66 Edo Haveman approached ministries and involved officials and politicians, those involved told NRC. In doing so, he presented himself, including in a meeting with then State Secretary Mona Keijzer (Economic Affairs, CDA), ‘un-Dutch’ and ‘un-Dutch’.pushy”, say those involved to NRC.

Former civil servant Barker: “What little policy there was was contrary to Facebook’s plans. Large hyperscales of one company lower the support base for everything.”

Vince Van Son, who is responsible for the construction of new data centers at Meta, was also involved in the processing of the Dutch government. The son of Dutch emigrated to the US saw in plans for Zeewolde a way to give something back to his parents’ country, those involved say. But to the surprise of his Dutch interlocutors, Van Son was hardly willing to compromise on the size or technical specifications of the data center.

Meta does not want to respond to questions from NRC, but sends the general response that “it has been invited by local, provincial and national governments to consider an investment in a data center in the Netherlands in general and Zeewolde in particular”. Due to the “current circumstances”, the plans are now on hold.

Meta ended up in Zeewolde thanks to the personal network of a commercial director of engineering company Arcadis. Initially, the municipality did not have any large building plots available, but after mediation by the Arcadis director, they agreed. The female Arcadis director is known to one of the councilors in Zeewolde, according to e-mail correspondence. Those involved say they know each other from the local football club. Arcadis declined to comment because the company has signed “all kinds of nondisclosure agreements”.

Involvement of General Affairs

The reconstruction also makes it clearer about the involvement of Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Ministry of General Affairs in Meta’s plans. According to various stakeholders, the construction of data centers in the Netherlands was on the list of topics for discussion during a meeting between Rutte and Facebook top woman Sheryl Sandberg in 2018 during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

What has been exchanged is unknown. A spokesman for Rutte’s department says that “as far as we have now been able to ascertain, there has been no involvement of the Prime Minister”.

However, General Affairs “has had contact with Facebook three times from 2019 at an official level,” says the spokesperson. In doing so, “the importance of speed in the process was pointed out and progress was made”, especially with regard to “Facebook’s preferred method of connection to the high-voltage grid”. Meta has also recently purchased large building plots for data centers in Denmark and Spain. Local authorities there, according to publications in the local press, are enthusiastic about the construction plans of the tech company.

