Salavat Yulaev goalkeeper Samonov said that yoga improves coordination

Goalkeeper of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club “Salavat Yulaev” Alexander Samonov spoke about the benefits of yoga in the training process. This is reported by “Sport Express”.

“Yoga helps a lot. There are exercises that strengthen the core, also improve coordination, and open up the hip joints. I think many people underestimate yoga,” the goalkeeper noted.

The hockey player also called the idea that goalkeepers in hockey are required to do the splits a stereotype. “The goalkeeper must be flexible – this is to prevent injuries. But I wouldn’t say that it’s necessary,” Samonov said.

This season, 28-year-old Samonov played 11 matches in the KHL regular season. He helped his team to six wins and stopped 94.3 percent of shots on his own goal.