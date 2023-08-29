SEGA has released a rich gallery of new images Of Sonic Superstars, highly anticipated title that marks the return of his blue hedgehog in a 2D adventure with modern graphics, after the glories of Sonic Frontiers. You can find them collected immediately below:
As you can see, the shots depict different levels and characters that will be part of the game, including loops, islands suspended in the void, rainbows, waterfalls, science fiction worlds, amusement parks and more. One of the bosses is also visible, led by the series’ quintessential villain, Dr. Eggman.
A classic Sonic
Sonic Superstars is due out on October 17, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The game is bookable in standard edition, or in LEGO Digital Deluxe edition, which includes:
- LEGO Fun Pack
- Sonic rabbit appearance
- mecha parts – Battle Mode
- bonus backgrounds for the main menu
- digital artbook and mini original soundtrack
Sonic Superstars will be set in the Northstar Island and will allow you to play as Sonic, Tails, Knucklles or Amy, solo or in co-op. It will see our heroes engaged against the usual Dr. Eggman, against Fang and against a new mysterious enemy, who want to transform the largest creatures that populate the islands into badniks.
