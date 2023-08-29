SEGA has released a rich gallery of new images Of Sonic Superstars, highly anticipated title that marks the return of his blue hedgehog in a 2D adventure with modern graphics, after the glories of Sonic Frontiers. You can find them collected immediately below:

As you can see, the shots depict different levels and characters that will be part of the game, including loops, islands suspended in the void, rainbows, waterfalls, science fiction worlds, amusement parks and more. One of the bosses is also visible, led by the series’ quintessential villain, Dr. Eggman.