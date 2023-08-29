The price differences of charging stations are much too great, according to the consumer association.

The advantage of an electric car is of course that you are very environmentally friendly. There are also some financial incentives. This way you do not have to pay motor vehicle tax, despite the extremely high weight. You can also save something on addition and if you buy one privately, you can also look forward to a financial hit from mother.

Charging was also always cheap, but that has now changed. But the problem goes much further than that. The price differences of charging stations are completely unclear.

Now there are many ways to load. In addition to a difference in location, there is also a difference in terms of charging station. One may load faster than the other. Not surprising in itself that you pay more at such a super fast charging station than the trickle charger next to snack bar De Lange Lummel.

In this case, we focus briefly on the public charging station. Well, ‘we’, the Consumers Association has done research and we share some interesting findings with you, dear reader. A thorn in the side of the union is that the differences are so great, for no apparent reason.

In some cases, it saves up to 0.28 per kWh in some streets, without it being clear in advance what the price will be. We also see an approximately equal difference in different cities. In Amsterdam you can already charge from €0.33 per kWh, but in Almere it can be €0.61 per kWh.

The operators of the poles are obliged to state the prices, but they do not always do so. Instead of gigantic signs you have to scan with a QR code and they often don’t work. As a result, the charging rate is always a surprise.

Finally, there is a problem with the patrons. Naive municipalities in the race for sustainable supremacy and automotive inclusive virtues have in some cases given away an order to install charging stations a little too easily. Read: to one provider.

The downside to this is that it now has a monopoly position and can basically ask for whatever it wants. Well, you can’t blame those tokos if chickens that lay golden eggs are thrown at you.

Incidentally got ours eminence grise Wouter heard about the news and he was soon able to put it into perspective after filling up his Porsche. There are of course also huge differences in petrol prices. There too we see variation in price in terms of location, time and type. So it’s not that strange.

Only the transparency is a thorn in the eye. And if a municipality were full of Tango gas stations, the city council would also think something about it. If only because your citizens have a greater chance of meeting Jack Plooij in real life. And that never happens at a charging station.

