The coordinator of Civil protection in Ahome, Mario Cosme Gallardo, assured that the businessmen They resist complying with the regulation in the matter. And they don’t want to pay for it. This after businessmen put their disagreement on the discussion table about how burdensome it is being for business. pay for the same to the state government and the municipal government. In addition, they also have to pay the trainers to comply with the regulations. The allegation is that they are paying twice for the same thing.

The discussion is healthy to resolve the problem due to the lag that exists in this matter. It seems that if businesses pay the municipality and the state for the same thing, one of these two governments does it only to raise money. Fair is fair. It has to be defined whether the state or the municipality has the lead on this issue, but not both. It would be the last straw if the federal government also got involved in the same thing.