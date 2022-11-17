One of the most anticipated children’s series to end the year is sonic primewhich was announced last year, thus being a celebration for the 30th anniversary of the character from SEGA. And while there were more questions than answers throughout this 2022Finally, it has a release date and, above all, a more extensive look at what we are going to be able to see.

From what can be seen in the video, all the classic characters of the franchise will be present at the beginning of the 3D era, so Tails, Knuckles, Rouge, Shadow, among others are invited to the show. This has not been seen in the character’s TV series since sonic xand surely having the conventional design of all of them will be quite liked by the fans.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the series:

When a battle with Dr. Eggman destroys the universe, Sonic races against time through parallel dimensions to reunite with his friends and save the world.

Remember that the episodes premiere on December 15 on Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: By far this is something I want to see to celebrate Christmas, have a hot chocolate and see Sonic Prime, definitely the winning combination. I hope the days fly by.