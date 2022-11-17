They are now a distant memory “battles” in Parliament by Giorgia Meloni against the proposals of the Draghi government, the invectives against the PNRR and‘European Union.

From “I am Georgia” a “I am Mario bis”, the step was short. Indeed very short. Since the day after the election, he has maintained a moderate profile. By immediately making it clear that he wants to build a high-profile government with technical ministers, along the lines of the previous one and that he wants to maintain the link with the‘European Union and the United States.

But that’s not all: there is a thin thread that binds the Premier to the previous government. His name is Giancarlo Giorgetti, current Minister of the‘Economy, the Northern League “governor”, ​​deputy secretary of the League who has gone through all the seasons of the Carroccio and who has not always (understatement) been in full harmony with the secretary Matteo Salvini. For him, the transition from Mise to Mef was like his Southampton qualifying for the Champions League. So much so that he himself felt (feel?) “unfit” for the‘assignment, not having the necessary “standing”.

This week we tell the two faces of the Minister of‘economy. The two-faced Janus of Italian politics, the double face of Cazzago. From proximity to‘extreme right to the leadership of the League. From hard and pure northerner to habitué of the Roman salons. As an enemy of‘euros for the head of Draghi’s ultras (Mario wanted the Quirinale and Palazzo Chigi at the same time). But the case of the new tenant in via XX Settembre is also the symbol of the continuity between the government of the Migliori and that of the Meloni. It’s the Dragon’s tail.

Giorgetti, in fact, represents the trait d‘union between the super-Atlantist and ultra-liberal instances of the central banker’s government and those which should be (in theory) in clear discontinuity of the‘underdog de‘ noantri. And instead from international alliances to economic policies, passing through a certain “attention” to the financial worlds, we are witnessing an almost total continuity.

The crisis of the parties, a‘information increasingly the prerogative of large industrial groups el‘flattening of the public debate are the levers on which the “Tail of the Dragon”. It is exemplary how in the first real economic measure approved by the new government, the Melons limited themselves to extending until the end of the‘support measures for families and businesses already launched by the Best. Unique elements “new”: the revision of the building Superbonus (already advocated by Draghi) el‘raising the cap on cash (which liberals certainly don’t mind). Nothing can be seen, for now, of the many electoral promises: no abolition of Fornero on pensions, on the tax authorities there will be no flat tax for all employees, the basic income (fortunately) will not be abolished. And who knows what the Northern League’s next moves at the MEF will now be: and that is whether he will continue in his choices with the same shrewdness shown by Franco or if he will slip towards the various party flags.

Also for the Melons l‘the important thing is not to betray the Best. Whatever it takes.