Around 3.30 pm on a Saturday in Monza fifty-two years ago, those who were at the Parabolica witnessed an event that was as dramatic as it was tragic and one hopes it will be unrepeatable. Who knows who he would become Jochen Rindt if that afternoon he had tackled the Parabolic curve of Monza without any problems and had not finished, aboard the crazy Lotus, against the guardrail. It is not excluded that he would have followed in the footsteps of his friend and advisor, Bernie Ecclestone.

Of course, because Rindt, in addition to possessing an innate talent for driving, had also found himself an excellent manager of himself. So much so that he was able to organize a sort of Motor Show with major international guests, conduct a television program – Motorama – and even become an interviewer for Austrian TV on the racing fields. A person capable of looking after their own business and that together with Mr. E maybe he would have built something big. Unfortunately, we will never know what could have happened without that tragic accident. Rindt has made his mark in motorsport and not just because he was the only driver to win a title ‘to memory’ in the long history of the Circus.

Jochen was a particular type: born April 18, 1942 in Mainz, in a Germany ruled by cynical Nazi madness, but Austrian by adoption, he never gave up his nationality. When asked years later if he felt more Austrian or German, he replied with great serenity that he felt more like a European than anything else. A thought that put him one step ahead with regard to his idea of ​​the world. A nonconformist, a tough guy, but also a person who understood that what he was doing was crazy, but extremely exciting. Crazy enough to promise his wife, the beautiful Nina, who would retire at the end of 1970 to pursue business.

However, according to what his official biographer, Heinz Pruller wrote, it seems that he then thought about it by planning another season in the Circus, again with the Lotus, before hanging up his helmet. At 28, Rindt was on top of the world, with that former daredevil boy image that he had never hidden. Watching him race, especially at the beginning, was exciting because it always seemed that at every corner he ended up in the stands so he took off so late and literally ‘threw’ the car into a skid. In Monza, in 1963, in the first Formula Junior race in which he participated on the Brianza circuit, the commissioners who did not yet know him were always on the alert with the yellow flag in hand to signal a possible departure from the track.

Rich, but not for this reason not able to get by on his own, because up to the age of 21 he had no way to collect the inheritance left by his father, who died with his mother during a bombing on Hamburg in 1943. Jochen was only one year old and came transferred by his grandparents to Graz, a beautiful city nestled in the green hills of Styria where history reigns supreme. There, restrained in his enthusiasm by his grandfather, a well-known and respected lawyer, he became a rebel. That flattened nose, like a boxer, gave him an even more aristocratic air while riding a made-up moped he went around collecting fines and reprimands from the police together with his friend. Helmut Marko. Another who knew how to get the ‘skin’ from hard over the years.

Passion for everything that went fast, including skis thanks to which he was able to taste the surgeon’s bed. An experience that shortly before the age of eighteen left him the indelible scar of one leg slightly shorter than another, but which did not prevent him from driving for several months with plaster and of course without a license. The cigarette in his mouth, the white jumpsuit with the Lotus logos and the first tobacconist sponsor in the history of Formula 1 are also the last image of Rindt alive that Saturday fifty-one years ago before fate was mocked.

Friends and colleagues had left as he ran towards the victories that in 1970 led him to finally touch the dream of becoming number one. Piers Courage, an Englishman with high hopes, Jochen’s friend and neighbor on Lake Geneva, burned to death in his De Tomaso in Zandvoort. In the same moments, Rindt flew unrivaled towards the first success with the revolutionary Lotus 72. The car that in an instant took his breath away a few months later.

Meanwhile, the world of motorsport had also lost another legend, Bruce McLaren, who disappeared during a test drive at Goodwood at the wheel of his Can-Am car. A cruel world that of competitions, which, however, made those who descended into the cockpit or sat on a motorcycle into the myth every Sunday. The risk riders called them, and Rindt was one of them too. Despite this, together with another great friend of him, perhaps the one he was most attached to, Jackie Stewart, was struggling to improve safety when it was still very far from defining it as such within the racetracks. Yet, the same driver who fought for the abolition of the big wings after the terrible accident he suffered at Montjuïc in 1969, that day also had to postpone the appointment with the first world championship victory, in the car he did not completely fasten his seat belts. It may seem like a paradox, but the fear of fire (then the flames were a huge threat) led him to simplify the harness to be quicker to get out of the car in the event of a fire.

Not only that, but for a driver accustomed to driving like many of his colleagues ‘free’ inside the cockpit, in 1968 finding himself blocked by the seat belts was not easy. Probably not having fastened the two lower points that surround the thighs cost much more than we imagine Jochen on that tragic Saturday of qualifying at Monza ’70. Slipping forward into the open Lotus cockpit like a tin can due to a lethal impact, the injuries were multiple. It is impossible to say if he survived if tied correctly, because the deceleration was just as frightening as the structure of the car that crashed.

There was always controversy around Jochen’s last minutesa, especially on the ‘English’ side. Both Stewart and Ecclestone, who immediately rushed to the scene of the accident, argue that Rindt, if rescued in a different way, could have been saved. Avoid using the helicopter, the ‘wrong’ hospital he talked about Mister E in various interviews, they are some of the elements under indictment. Also in this case it is difficult to answer because the conditions in which the pilot was rescued immediately presented a devastating clinical picture.

Better to think instead that Rindt, the ‘Tigre’ or ‘Grindt’ as he was nicknamed by the press and fans, left us doing what he loved most: driving to the limit towards victory. His successes in Formula 1 are just six because he only had the right car in his last two seasons. That Lotus with there was a relationship of love and hate because of his fragility, but strong in performance that the other teams for which he had raced were never able to guarantee him. He also made poles with Brabham, but the team of Black Jack it was no longer that of the two consecutive titles won just before Jochen’s arrival. Even before the Cooper, from 1965 to 1967, which after the transition from the 1500 Climax, the last engine of an era to the sunset, found itself in ’66 struggling with the heavy Maserati V12.

The second places were the maximum he was able to achieve in that period, giving however driving lessons. Like in Spa in the rain, again in 1966, before giving the victory to the Ferrari of Surtees who started from pole in front of him that day. Equilibrium worthy of a purebred horse among the frightening curves of the Ardennes track, then still in a thrilling configuration, made as slimy as a sheet of ice by the water. A lot of courage, to sell, but also the ability to know how to give up when the risk was not justified. Like in Indianapolis, where he participated more than once, but never had any luck. Enough to call it a good race just to make money.

In short, Rindt was a man like many others, with his fears and fears, but capable of outbursts of heroism that made him unique. The main episode remains the comeback victory on the last lap in Monaco ’70, where he misled Jack Brabham a few hundred meters from the finish and entered the legend. We like to remember him like this, an enthusiast in the true sense of the word. A boy who recently became a father, his only daughter Natasha was born in 1968, was thrilled by dangerous ‘toys’ such as the ‘Green Monster’. An infernal machine, built to reach speed records, and which Jochen, closed in his fur coat, watched curiously and fascinated on the runway of the Aspern airport. The same fur coat that even Niki Lauda, ​​heir to him in Austria, remembered years after their first meeting when he found himself in front of that strange individual who emanated a unique charge for the first time in flesh and blood.

Who knows if Lauda he would have become Lauda if Rindt had survived that terrible crash. Another question to which it is not possible to answer, but which does not matter remains so because history has given us two samples. One who lived intensely and longer, while the other, despite having remained on earth the space of a morning, has left an indelible memory over his few years of activity in the racing world. Almost seven seasons at a high level during which he was one of the few to win all over the world. In F1, in F2 and with the wheels covered, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1965 aboard a NART Ferrari Other drivers, even more famous ones, took twice as many years to reach his results. Or they have not succeeded even after countless attempts. And this will mean something.