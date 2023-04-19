India will displace China this year as the most populous country in the world, according to UN projections released this Wednesdaywhich poses great challenges to a country with poor infrastructure and not enough jobs for its millions of young people.

india will reach 1,428.6 million inhabitants by mid-year, above the 1,425.7 million in Chinaaccording to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report on the State of World Population.

China has historically been seen as the most populous country in the world since the fall of the Roman Empire.

But its population decreased last year for the first time since 1960 according to official figures released months ago.

Many attribute China’s decline to the rising cost of living as well as the increasing number of women in the workforce and higher education.

Beijing ended its strict one-child-per-family policy in 2016, imposed in the 1980s amid fears of overpopulation, and in 2021 began allowing couples to have three children.China envisions a continued demographic decline in the face of falling birth rates and an aging workforce.

Response to aging

The Chinese government stated on Wednesday that it “implements a national strategy to actively respond to population aging, promotes the three-child policy with supporting measures, and actively responds to changes in population development.”

“China’s demographic dividend has not disappeared, the talent dividend is taking shape and the development momentum remains strong,” said diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin.

India, for its part, does not have recent data on the number of its inhabitants because it has not carried out a census since 2011.

The census that India conducts every decade was scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently facing logistical obstacles and political reluctance, it seems unlikely that it will conduct a census any time soon.

Critics accuse the government of deliberately postponing the census to hide controversial information such as unemployment ahead of the 2024 national elections.

The Indian economy, under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, struggles to provide employment for the millions of young people who enter the labor force each year.

Half of the country’s population is under 30 years of age.

It also faces the challenge of supplying electricity, food and shelter to its growing population.

India will reach 1,428.6 million inhabitants by mid-year, above China’s 1,425.7 million. Photo: Photo: PHILIP FONG / AFP

World population

According to the Pew Research Center, India’s population has increased by more than 1 billion people since 1950, the year the UN began collecting population data.

The UNFPA report indicates that the world population will reach 8.045 million people by mid-year.

Other countries, especially in Europe and Asia, point to demographic declines in the coming decades, according to other UN figures released in July, which anticipate how the world population will behave until the year 2100.

Eight nations with more than 10 million people, mostly in Europe, have seen population declines over the past decade.

By contrast, Africa’s population should increase from 1.4 billion today to 3.9 billion in 2100. That continent will be home to 38% of the world’s people, up from 18% today.

Japan is also facing a decline due to the aging of its population that led to a reduction of three million inhabitants between 2011 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the planet’s population as a whole will decline in the 2090s after reaching a peak of 10.4 billion, according to the UN.

AFP