Publisher Sega and development studio Sonic Team have released theupdate 1.20 (1,020 on PS5) by Sonic Frontierscalled Sights, Sounds and Speed. These are the first launch of new content for the game, of the three planned.

There is also a brand new one trailer of Sonic Frontiers released to celebrate the joyous occasion:

The name of the update comes from the contents that have been added. The first is the photo mode, which allows you to capture Sonic and his world in different ways. So you can stop the action when you want, decide the composition of the image, apply the various filters available (seven in total) and get the perfect shot.

Another novelty is the Jukeboxes, which lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Sonic Frontiers, and those other Sonic games, while exploring the Starfall Islands. In total there are 53 selectable songs, 13 of which are unlocked immediately after applying the update. The others must be unlocked by playing, i.e. by collecting musical memories scattered across the five islands, in the form of orange musical notes.

Also added some modes: le challenge modewhich are activated after the end of the game and allow you to test yourself with the Cyber ​​Space Challenge Mode, essentially a timed mode that rewards the fastest in crossing seven courses, or with the Battle Rush Mode, an arena mode in which you face waves of enemies of increasing strength.

Also refined some aspects of the game and fixed some of the remaining bugs. If you are interested in learning more about the game, read our review of Sonic Frontiers.