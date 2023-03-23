Letters from Russia | I know many Russians who protest the war but consider Crimea to be part of Russia

The boy’s phone call from the middle of St. Petersburg on March 18 made the exiled Mihal think about Crimea again.

“Wow, There is a fire burning in the Rostra pillars!”

I called my son in Russia on Saturday, when he just happened to be in the back seat of the car near the center of St. Petersburg. His speech was interrupted by spontaneous admiration. He glimpsed the fire in the Rostra columns that rise in front of the Hermitage. They are one of the symbols of Saint Petersburg.

Came in the Rostra column on victory day, May 9, 2020.

When the torches on the pillars are lit, the sight is undeniably great. And now that was really surprising.

The torches on the pillars are lit only a few times a year, on major holidays. On Victory Day, the city’s birthday, and maybe also the day FC Zenit St. Petersburg wins the Russian Football Championship.

We unanimously concluded that my son had witnessed some kind of technical test firing. We could not deduce any other reason for setting the fires.

Later in the evening I realized that we were wrong. March 18 is the day when the conquered Crimea was declared “officially part of the Russian Federation”.

That’s why the torches burned.

It’s no wonder, that ordinary Russians do not remember the date March 18, 2014.

I myself remember the end of February of that year. That’s when the news came about Russian troops invading Ukraine. I remember the feelings of terror and frustration that took over my mind.

All subsequent steps, such as the Crimean “referendum” with its results, followed as unclear but predictable events.

According to the “referendum”, 96.77 percent of respondents supported the annexation of the Crimean peninsula to Russia. Undoubtedly, the result was partly due to electoral fraud, which is very common in today’s Russia.

But even many of those Russians who were aware of things like election fraud hardly doubted at the time that the then-inhabitants of Crimea majority however, would have voted for joining Russia.

The previous sentence is not easy to write. It is contradictory but important to state. I want to be honest.

For reasons related to Crimea’s Soviet history, Russians consider Crimea to be Russian – regardless of who the original Crimeans are or anything like that.

Is this then a good enough reason to redraw the borders on the map of Europe?

Personally, I think not in any case.

Many other Russians would answer differently. In their opinion, this is exactly how the system works.

Crimea has always been a special case. I personally know many people who seriously and persistently protest Russia’s current war of aggression against Ukraine, but who would never agree to Ukraine’s demands for Crimea. For them, the fair border between Russia and Ukraine is the border that, according to them, was valid from March 18, 2014.

Of course, there are many who either support both operations (all Z-people do) or who oppose both the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the 2022 invasion.

The remark of one of my friends is apt in its honesty, I think: “In 2014, I was sure that the annexation of Crimea was the right decision, because it corresponded to the will of the citizens. Unfortunately, however, we were too blind to realize that it was only the beginning. Without Crimea, there would be no “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, let alone the current war. So I have to admit that the events that followed the annexation of Crimea have made me change my opinion about Crimea as well.”

Another friend of mine recalls his long, lonely bicycle trips across Crimea. He traveled in Crimea almost every summer between 2014 and 2021.

Photo crop of my friends’ bike trips.

He claims that the locals did not pay as much attention to the political changes in the region as probably the rest of Europe. He also did not notice any significant changes in the welfare of the population during those years.

However, he couldn’t help but notice these three big changes:

“Simferopol airport, Crimean bridge and Tavrida highway. Money was wasted on billion-dollar projects on huge scale projects.”

Now maybe we understand why. When the full-scale war started last february, my cycling friend protested against it in a demonstration in petersburg and almost got shot by the police.

Kerch Strait Bridge. Finally, an explosion in the fall of 2022 brought it to international attention.

Self I have been to Crimea only once in my life, in the summer of 1997. We drove there from St. Petersburg with my parents. On the car ride, I turned my attention to other cars.

Crimea had license plates from all over Europe, including Finland and even Norway. I remember very well a gray Norwegian Citroën parked near an accommodation a few hundred meters from the Black Sea beach.

I remember evenings in the moonlight on the beach where we met, danced and talked together: Ukrainians, Russians, Europeans, Americans.

That Crimea was open to everyone.

After 2014, I couldn’t even imagine traveling to Crimea.

