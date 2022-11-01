This November 8 will arrive sonic frontiers to all the consoles of the moment. To celebrate that we are a few days away, Sega has just released a video. This one stars Knuckles and serves as a prologue to the blue hedgehog’s new title story. Here we leave them.

The short film introduces us to Knuckles on his native Angel Island. There the echidna is remembered the history of his ancestors and the chaos emeralds. One of his questions is about who was the previous owner of such power. Perhaps this will be a central part of sonic frontiers.

Shortly after we see him helping a small chaos, which leads him to find a strange gear. In addition, he enters a mysterious cavern where there is a strange throne or pillar. The curious thing is that its design is very similar to objects that we have seen in the previews of the new adventure of the hedgehog.

We recommend you: Super Sonic is present in the new Sonic Frontiers trailer

This object transports him to a new place where he faces the enemies that we have seen in the trailers of sonic frontiers. Although he is victorious, he is caught by the mysterious white-haired girl, who has also made an appearance in the trailers. Maybe we’ll have to help the echidna once we’re playing.

What do we know about Sonic Frontiers?

sonic frontiers It will be a new adventure of the popular Sega mascot. This time we will be exploring a mysterious series of islands that seem linked to the Chaos Emeralds. Besides that the blue hedgehog will be looking for his companions, who also arrived here. At least from Knuckles we already know how he came to find this place.

Source: Sega

This will be Sonic’s first open world adventure. According to his developers, this will let us see the full potential of his speed. It will also have various activities, such as fishing, solving puzzles and of course a lot of combat. Did this short increase his excitement for the game? Will they buy it on November 8?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.