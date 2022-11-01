Traffic | Politicians took time to remove the Esplanade lanes

The board left Esplanadi’s renewal proposal on the table.

Helsinki the city environment committee decided at its meeting on Tuesday evening to take a time extension in the process of reducing the driving lanes of the Esplanade. According to the proposal, one lane would be removed from both Etelä and Pohjoise Esplanade, so that only one lane would travel in each direction.

On Tuesday, the board decided to leave the matter on the table.

In addition to removing the lanes, street parking would also be removed. Sidewalks, on the other hand, would be widened.

Lanes the reduction is an experiment that is scheduled to last until the Esplanadi is opened for drainage. Director of land use in Helsinki Rikhard Manninen has estimated that the renovation will start during the years 2027–2028.

The schedule of the drainage project is decided by its implementer, i.e. the Helsinki region’s environmental services HSY. It is a wider separation project that requires the opening of streets.

If the experiment starts as planned by next spring, Esplanadi will therefore be two-lane for four to five years.