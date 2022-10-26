Sonic Frontiers is about to arrive, a new open map adventure divided by several islands that should lead to a new way of dealing with the adventures of the “blue porcupine”.

After some doubts due to the first presentations, the new Sonic may surprise but it also needs a narrative foundation. Do not worry, because in recent days, SEGA has published a comic that has the value of a prologue for Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence Part 2 Dr. Eggman is up to his most diabolical plan yet! Will Sonic & friends make it to the Starfall Islands in time to stop him? pic.twitter.com/FhD0PJ6WqF – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 25, 2022



Called Convergencethis comic provides a small overview of the events that led to the events presented in the game, with the first part published last week on Twitter, while today we can see the rest, always on the same social network.

Lately, several new gameplay and interviews have also been released and it seems that the prejudices of the title are slowly diminishing. Not long after the first reviews that will dispel any doubts.

Sonic Frontiers will arrive on November 8 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Eurogamer.net