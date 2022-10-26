Gasly trembles: disqualification is a real risk | FormulaPassion.it

The United States Grand Prix, held in Austin last Sunday, was undoubtedly one of the most spectacular and fun of the season. Unfortunately, the American race also stood out for the great ‘interventionism’ of the Race Direction. In fact, on Sunday alone they were assigned well seven penalties to six different drivers, not to mention the decision to sanction Fernando Alonso at the end of the GP for the loss of a rearview mirror, a problem caused by the accident with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, of which Alonso was the innocent victim. The Canadian was one of the drivers punished by the commissioners – in his case for the crash caused with the Alpine of the two-time world champion – and for this he will have to serve three positions behind the starting grid in Mexico.

In addition to the Montreal driver, Latifi and Russell also received sanctions in Texas, again for causing two accidents with Schumacher and Sainz respectively; penalties were also imposed on Albon and Schumacher himself for not respecting the track limits. The sanction that weighs more than the entire weekend in terms of impact on the drivers’ penalty points is the one imposed on Pierre Gasly. The transalpine, standard bearer of the AlphaTauri, was sanctioned for the failure to respect the distance of a maximum of 10 cars from the car in front of him during the Safety Car regime. The five-second penalty obviously caused a lot of discussion given Sergio Perez’s much-talked-about precedent in Singapore, punished with five seconds but for the second infringement, after having previously received a reprimand.

The race management in this case explained that Gasly’s car was “significantly farther than the distance of 10 cars“. Furthermore, in the case of Perez, the mitigating factor – right or wrong – of wet track conditions had been granted. Gasly, however, also had to collect another 10 seconds of penalty for not having correctly served the penalty. What seriously worries the future Alpine driver, however, should be his situation as regards the penalty points. With the two collected in Austin, in fact, the # 10 of the AlphaTauri has reached nine in the last 12 months. All, by the way, have been attributed to him this season. This means that, if Gasly receives another three penalty points between the next GP and May 22, 2023 (date on which the first penalties suffered this year will expire), it will automatically trigger disqualification for a GP.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Deadline Pierre Gasly 9 2 Spain 2022 Accident 22-May-23 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Japan 2022 Speeding with red flag 09-Oct-23 2 USA 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 23-Oct-23 Yuki Tsunoda 8 2 Great Britain 2022 Accident 03-Jul-23 2 Brazil 2021 Accident 14-Nov-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 2 Italy 2022 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 09-Sep-23 Alex Albon 7 2 Saudi Arabia 2022 Accident 27-Mar-23 1 Spain 2022 Left tracked for no reason on multiple occasions 22-May-23 1 Munich 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 29-May-23 2 Austria 2022 Forced another driver off the track 09-Jul-23 1 USA 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 23-Oct-23 Esteban Ocon 5 2 Bahrain 2022 Accident 20-Mar-23 1 Munich 2022 Accident 29-May-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Max Verstappen 5 2 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 21-Nov-22 1 Saudi Arabia 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 05-Dec-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Lance Stroll 5 2 Australia 2022 Accident 09-Apr-23 1 Australia 2022 More than a change of direction 10-Apr-23 2 USA 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 Fernando Alonso 4 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Miami 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 08-May-23 1 Canada 2022 More than a change of direction 20-Jun-23 Zhou Guanyu 4 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 27-Mar-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Daniel Ricciardo 4 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 26-Mar-23 1 Miami 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 08-May-23 2 Hungary 2022 Accident 31-Jul-23 Kevin Magnussen 3 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Italy 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 11-Sep-23 Nicholas Latifi 5 1 Azerbaijan 2022 Ignored blue flags 12-Jun-23 2 Singapore 2022 Accident 02-Oct-23 2 USA 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 George Russell 4 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 2 USA 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 Sebastian Vettel 2 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 1 Netherlands 2022 Ignored blue flags 04-Sep-23 Sergio Perez 2 2 Singapore 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 02-Oct-23 Lando Norris 1 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 Valtteri Bottas 1 1 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with yellow flag 21-Nov-22 Charles Leclerc 1 1 Japan 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 09-Oct-23 Mick Schumacher 1 1 USA 2022 Track limits 23-Oct-23