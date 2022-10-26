Gasly trembles: disqualification is a real risk | FormulaPassion.it

The United States Grand Prix, held in Austin last Sunday, was undoubtedly one of the most spectacular and fun of the season. Unfortunately, the American race also stood out for the great ‘interventionism’ of the Race Direction. In fact, on Sunday alone they were assigned well seven penalties to six different drivers, not to mention the decision to sanction Fernando Alonso at the end of the GP for the loss of a rearview mirror, a problem caused by the accident with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, of which Alonso was the innocent victim. The Canadian was one of the drivers punished by the commissioners – in his case for the crash caused with the Alpine of the two-time world champion – and for this he will have to serve three positions behind the starting grid in Mexico.
In addition to the Montreal driver, Latifi and Russell also received sanctions in Texas, again for causing two accidents with Schumacher and Sainz respectively; penalties were also imposed on Albon and Schumacher himself for not respecting the track limits. The sanction that weighs more than the entire weekend in terms of impact on the drivers’ penalty points is the one imposed on Pierre Gasly. The transalpine, standard bearer of the AlphaTauri, was sanctioned for the failure to respect the distance of a maximum of 10 cars from the car in front of him during the Safety Car regime. The five-second penalty obviously caused a lot of discussion given Sergio Perez’s much-talked-about precedent in Singapore, punished with five seconds but for the second infringement, after having previously received a reprimand.
The race management in this case explained that Gasly’s car was “significantly farther than the distance of 10 cars“. Furthermore, in the case of Perez, the mitigating factor – right or wrong – of wet track conditions had been granted. Gasly, however, also had to collect another 10 seconds of penalty for not having correctly served the penalty. What seriously worries the future Alpine driver, however, should be his situation as regards the penalty points. With the two collected in Austin, in fact, the # 10 of the AlphaTauri has reached nine in the last 12 months. All, by the way, have been attributed to him this season. This means that, if Gasly receives another three penalty points between the next GP and May 22, 2023 (date on which the first penalties suffered this year will expire), it will automatically trigger disqualification for a GP.
Pilot
|
Points
|
Points
Attributed
|
GP
|
Motivation
|
Deadline
|
Pierre Gasly
|
9
|
2
|
Spain 2022
|
Accident
|
22-May-23
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Accident
|
10-Jul-23
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
Japan 2022
|
Speeding with red flag
|
09-Oct-23
|
2
|
USA 2022
|
Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC
|
23-Oct-23
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
8
|
2
|
Great Britain 2022
|
Accident
|
03-Jul-23
|
2
|
Brazil 2021
|
Accident
|
14-Nov-22
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
Accident
|
05-Dec-22
|
2
|
Italy 2022
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
09-Sep-23
|
Alex Albon
|
7
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
Accident
|
27-Mar-23
|
1
|
Spain 2022
|
Left tracked for no reason on multiple occasions
|
22-May-23
|
1
|
Munich 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
29-May-23
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
09-Jul-23
|
1
|
USA 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
23-Oct-23
|
Esteban Ocon
|
5
|
2
|
Bahrain 2022
|
Accident
|
20-Mar-23
|
1
|
Munich 2022
|
Accident
|
29-May-23
|
2
|
France 2022
|
Accident
|
24-Jul-23
|
Max Verstappen
|
5
|
2
|
Qatar 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
21-Nov-22
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
05-Dec-22
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
Accident
|
05-Dec-22
|
Lance Stroll
|
5
|
2
|
Australia 2022
|
Accident
|
09-Apr-23
|
1
|
Australia 2022
|
More than a change of direction
|
10-Apr-23
|
2
|
USA 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
Fernando Alonso
|
4
|
2
|
Miami 2022
|
Accident
|
08-May-23
|
1
|
Miami 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
08-May-23
|
1
|
Canada 2022
|
More than a change of direction
|
20-Jun-23
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
4
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
27-Mar-23
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
France 2022
|
Accident
|
24-Jul-23
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
4
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
Obstruction
|
26-Mar-23
|
1
|
Miami 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
08-May-23
|
2
|
Hungary 2022
|
Accident
|
31-Jul-23
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
3
|
2
|
Miami 2022
|
Accident
|
08-May-23
|
1
|
Italy 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
11-Sep-23
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
5
|
1
|
Azerbaijan 2022
|
Ignored blue flags
|
12-Jun-23
|
2
|
Singapore 2022
|
Accident
|
02-Oct-23
|
2
|
USA 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
George Russell
|
4
|
2
|
Austria 2022
|
Accident
|
10-Jul-23
|
2
|
USA 2022
|
Accident
|
23-Oct-23
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
2
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
1
|
Netherlands 2022
|
Ignored blue flags
|
04-Sep-23
|
Sergio Perez
|
2
|
2
|
Singapore 2022
|
Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC
|
02-Oct-23
|
Lando Norris
|
1
|
1
|
Austria 2022
|
Track limits
|
10-Jul-23
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
1
|
1
|
Qatar 2021
|
Failure to slow down with yellow flag
|
21-Nov-22
|
Charles Leclerc
|
1
|
1
|
Japan 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
09-Oct-23
|
Mick Schumacher
|
1
|
1
|
USA 2022
|
Track limits
|
23-Oct-23
