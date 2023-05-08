SEGA, during a press conference has revealed that Sonic Frontiers has already reached i 3.5 million units sold. The game was at 3.2 million units sold as of late March 2023. Clearly, the blue hedgehog’s open-world opus continues to sell steadily.

At the end of December 2022, Sonic Frontiers had exceeded 2.9 million units, of which approximately 2.5 million in the first month of sales (the game was released on November 8). This is certainly an excellent result, considering the doubts that existed before the release for the new approach adopted by the game.

Obviously 3.5 million is a far cry from glories of the first chapters of Sonic. Even without considering the original chapter sold bundled with the console, Sonic Frontiers still has to sell a lot to reach Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which has placed six million units. Also, looking at more recent games, we find Sonic Colors has certainly sold more than 4 million units, according to statements by SEGA. Sonic Heroes has also probably sold more than four million units, based on some data collected via ResetEra. Unfortunately SEGA has never been very precise and constant in sharing sales data, so it’s always a bit difficult to make comparisons.

We also recall that Sonic Frontiers will receive others content during 2023so it will still be able to sell, as some players prefer to wait for all the free DLC to be released so they can experience the game in one go.

Who knows, maybe The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog helped too? Here is our review.