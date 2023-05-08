Big Brother, former competitor Monica Sirianni died: she was 37 years old

Monica Sirianni, a former contestant in the twelfth edition of Big Brother, the reality show broadcast on Canale 5 in 2011, died at the age of 37.

The young woman had a sudden illness in a bar in Catanzaro, where she lived. The 37-year-old was with some friends, who immediately raised the alarm.

The former contestant of the reality show was rushed to the hospital, but there was nothing for her to do: once she arrived at the facility, the young woman died.

Big Brother: who was Monica Sirianni

Daughter of Calabrian emigrants in Sidney, the city where she was born, Monica Sirianni was an English teacher.

In 2011, when he was 25, he had participated in the twelfth edition of Big Brotherbroadcast on Canale 5 from October 2011 to April 2012.

The reality show, hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi with the participation of Alfonso Signorini in the role of commentator, was won by Sabrina Mbarek.

Among the competitors who shared the Casa di Cinecittà with Monica Sirianni there were also Ilenia Pastorelli, now an established actress, Patrick Ray Pugliese, the latter returning to the reality show after a first participation in 2004, and Cristina Del Basso, who also returned to the show after having participated, again as a competitor, in 2009.