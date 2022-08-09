Great design has always been at the forefront of the Alfa Romeo philosophy. Good news then: that will not change if the brand becomes fully electric in 2025, according to design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. In fact, the new Alfas will not look like electric cars. The former designer of Renault, Seat and Cupra explains it to TopGear.

“Electrification changes the way the car moves, but the character, the style, the values ​​remain. Looking electric for the sake of looking electric, that makes no sense from my point of view,” he replied when asked what impact electrification will have on future designs.

“We’re not going to say, ‘Okay, it’s an electric car, let’s make it look different because it’s electric.’ That’s the way it worked for companies like BMW, it was more marketing communication, they wanted to designate the car that it was electric, to show it was unlike anything else, to be seen as a technology company.’

“But now that everyone is or is becoming electric, there’s no need to say, ‘Hey, hello, I’m electric, look at me.’ It is not necessary to indicate that you are electric. The only thing that changes is the power source, but the rest of the car’s values ​​don’t change. It’s important to me that it’s an Alfa Romeo, whether it’s electric or not.’

So what does Alfa Romeo want?

‘We want to be visceral. If we show a car and there is no “wow” effect, that is not the result we want. For us it is very important to have a bold attitude, to have proportions that exude sportsmanship. We need to have an assertive expression from the front. Look at every Alfa Romeo: they have an assertive look, it’s about character,” emphasizes the Alfa designer.

“We’re very inspired by the human body for this athletic approach, so we’re talking about muscles, build line, face, everything has to breathe humanity. An Alfa Romeo cannot be robotic. It must have to do with people. The surfaces should appeal to the senses, so that every time you see an Alfa Romeo, you want to touch it to confirm with your hands what your eyes are looking at.”

‘We also have to dare’, he continues. “We need this visual power, so people say, ‘Wow, this is an Alfa Romeo.’ Okay, you may not like it, but at least it’s not a car that you leave without any opinion. I think it would be a terrible thing for Alfa if someone said, “Okay, yet another car.” We have to take risks, we have to dare.’

As long as most like it

“If you look at Alfas in the past – think Franco Scaglione’s BAT models, the 8C 2900 Le Mans, Gandini’s Carabo – look at all those cars, they were really statements. As long as we’re loved by maybe not all, but quite a few people, we’ll be fine.’

So what are the big challenges when it comes to electric Alfa Romeos? “The guidelines remain, but the proportions change, and that changes the architecture of the car,” says Mesonero-Romanos. “Longer wheelbases, shorter overhangs, large batteries, lower center of gravity. It is no longer about how many liters an engine measures, now we are talking about the range. It’s a different style, and that means we have to look at a lot of things that we didn’t look at before.’

“All I’m saying to the designers is don’t obsess over the fact that it’s an electric car. It’s a car with a different architecture, and that’s it. We still have to convey emotion, we still have to show the old values, everything we like in design.’