Sonic 2 The Movie continues to improve its performance confirming itself as a success, with the announcement of 375 million dollars collected at the shop all over the world in just over a month, which confirms the record for the new film on the Sega icon.

The run of Sonic 2 The Film continues, which improves the results already announced earlier, at the beginning of the month, when it had already exceeded the revenues of the first chapter in a shorter amount of time.

Sonci 2 The Film: part of the poster

In terms of regional grosses, the film raised $ 181 million in the US and $ 194 million in the rest of the world.

Furthermore, these are the last days in which Sonic 2 The Film will be available exclusively at the cinema, since it will soon arrive in streaming within the video service. Paramount +, as happened also to its predecessor. It remains to be seen where and when it will also be distributed in Italy, at this point, given that the service in question is not officially present in our parts.

According to the projections, it is likely that Sonic 2 The Movie will find itself closing the race to the cinema close to 400 million dollars, waiting to see the next results and goals achieved by the blue hedgehog in a film version. Meanwhile, his fame is also confirmed by the presence of the horrible Sonic in a pre-edited version within the film by Cip & Dale: Special Agents.