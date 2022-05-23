May 23 2022 16:28
Belgium became the first country in Europe to impose a three-week quarantine for people showing symptoms of monkeypox, at a time when many restrictions related to the Corona virus were lifted.
And the Belgian Federal Public Service for Health and Safety announced that, starting from Monday, the yellow code, which has been in force in Belgium since March 2022, was put to an end, based on a decision of the Consultation Committee. The move means that travelers from countries outside the European Union can now enter Belgium for non-essential purposes such as tourism.
At the same time, the authorities also canceled the obligation to take the test on the first and seventh day of arrival, as well as the obligation to quarantine for ten days. It will no longer be necessary to complete a passenger locator form before traveling to Belgium or present a valid certificate of vaccination, recovery or test result.
In a press release announcing the changes related to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo said that, however, this does not apply to travelers coming from a country with a worrisome new variable. “For them, the current rules continue to apply.”
The obligation to wear a muzzle in public transport and other places has also been cancelled.
However, this procedure is still effective for hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes or dentists, physiotherapists, psychologists, speech therapists, and pharmacies, as well as in crowded and crowded places.
According to the advisory committee, the decision to ease some COVID-19 measures is a result of the decline in the number of hospitalizations and the downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Source: wam
