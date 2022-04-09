“Sonic 2″ hit theaters last Thursday, April 8, where we could once again see the curious blue hedgehog with his loyal friend Tails. The tape adapted by Paramount Pictures It records amazing numbers at the US box office, projecting it as the video game film with the highest reported earnings.

According to the Variety medium, “sonic the hedgehog 2″ is available in 4,234 theaters in the US, so it is expected to close the weekend in that country with a gross of between $67 million to $69 million, which exceeds its predecessor of 2020, which earned $58 million.

Official poster of the movie "Sonic: the hedgehog 2".

The reception of the first film by critics was positive, but the comments that the second film is receiving are even better than that. In addition, Sony helps move the market for video game adaptations and makes families go to the movies. So far, the audience gives him a 98% approval rating.

"Sonic the hedgehog 2" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is “Sonic the hedgehog 2” about?

“Shortly after his departure, Dr. Robotnik is back, this time with a new partner named Knuckles and in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with Tails and together they embark on a journey to find the ore before it falls into the wrong hands.”