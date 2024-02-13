Spring is now upon us and, as almost everyone knows, this season not only brings blossoming trees and the first warm weather, but also new programs. In fact, like every year, the program should restart in spring Mediaset the Island of the Famous. The reality show will see many changes in 2024. In fact, the previous host Ilary Blasi he has already left his chair to Vladimir Luxuria, and therefore, the commentator's seat remains vacant. But, according to some rumours, Mediaset has wasted no time and has found a new commentator for the island, we are talking about Sonia Bruganelli.

Sonia Bruganelli columnist Island of the Famous

Sonia Bruganelli, Italian entrepreneur and showbiz woman, known by many for being the ex-wife of Paolo Bonolis, will be the new commentator of the Island of the famous. The woman, mother of three children, creator of a line of clothing for children and owner of an agency for casting for TV, cinema and theatre, he will take on a new challenge. The program, which sees several shipwrecked on an island, he will be led by Vladimir Luxuriacommentator until 2023. For some time, there have been rumors about possible participants in the reality show, and some have been confirmed.

In fact, the participation of Sonia as a commentator it doesn't seem to be just an indiscretion but almost a certainty. The woman, she has already worked as a commentator at Big Brother VIP, and now, he wants to get involved again with this new challenge. Among the possible competitors, names such as Joe Bastianich, Samuel Peron and the journalist Alan Friedman. There are those who hypothesize that among the competitors there will also be some of the participants in the Big Brother VIPbut these rumors still remain to be verified.

Paolo Bonolis' ex-wife, two years ago, declared that she would not return to being a columnist. But, apparently, the entrepreneur would have changed her mind about this delicate role. We are waiting for the official names of the castaways who will face the formidable challenge of the Island of the Famous.