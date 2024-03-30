The television producer Nicandro Díaz worked for many years at Televisa, at the helm of successful soap operas such as “Destilando amor”, “Soy tu dueña”, “Hasta el fin del mundo”, “Amorestrues”, “Golpe deluck” and many more. He is also a theater producer He was characterized by being reserved with his family lifesharing some moments with his children through his social networks. However, following his tragic death in an accident in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, several rumors have emerged.: that he was estranged from his three children, that his marriage to Cynthia Butrón did not end on very good terms, that he apparently had the dubbing actress Mariana Robles as a lover and more.

Almost two weeks after the death of the soap opera producer on Televisa, It is said that Nicandro Díaz Jr. would have looted the house of his father Nicandro Díaz González in Mexico City, before traveling to Cozumel, Quintana Roo to claim and collect his body. and bring him back to CDMX to say goodbye. Allegedly, Cynthia Butrón's first-born son took several valuable objects from his father's home.

See also Woman was dead for 40 minutes and told what she saw and felt while they revived her {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In an interview for the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, Mexican actress Lorena Tassinariwho claims to have had a friendship with the television producer, spoke about the rumor that Nicandro Díaz Jr. looted his father's house. “It makes me sad because Nic was very splendid, always when they are already separated or divorced or have not lived with that person for many years, it is logical that what the children want is everything from the dad, because it is like a reaction of ' that is mine and everything that belongs to my father is mine, because as a son we are selfish sometimes.”

Nicandro Diaz I was several years old separated from his wife Cynthia Butrón and last December they had signed the divorce. According to Lorena Tassinari, The Televisa producer longed to be with his children more and for them to accept his courtship with Mariana Robles. “He had been separated for many years before signing his divorce and he did comment to me on some occasions that sometimes he wanted to spend more time with his children, he did miss them and his divorce was not very amicable, he hoped to spend more time with his children and that his children supported him more, and many times the children obviously go with their mother, so it is a very difficult topic, but he did express to me that he was very sad with his children because of how they behaved.

It is worth remembering that during a vacation in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, Nicandro Díaz and Mariana Robles suffered a motorcycle accident the afternoon of last Sunday, March 17. The Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic of Cozumel reported that the television producer, while driving on a highway about 25 kilometers from the center of Cozumel, apparently, he skidded while avoiding an animal that crossedfalling into an area with weeds and Due to the strong blow, his spleen ruptured and he lost a lot of blood.. After undergoing emergency surgery at a local clinic, he died on the morning of Monday, March 18. By decision of his children, the body was cremated and the voice actress was prohibited from attending the funeral.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities