Interested parties outside the United States who wish to apply, for example, for asylum status, must make an appointment through the application of the Office of Customs and Border Protection, (CBP) which is free to use and is available for both devices with Android and iOS operating systems.
However, you should consider that, with the intention of making application processing more efficient, The CBP One application underwent some modifications that came into effect last Monday, March 4. These are the details
- The app now has time restrictions with the intention of providing a more efficient service and maintaining control. Therefore, non-citizens located in central and northern Mexico will be able to request appointments every day only between 12 PM and 11:59 PM.
- Those who seek to apply for asylum jointly, for example for a family, must share a common destination address to which the pertinent notifications will be sent.
How to request an appointment at CBP One?
Based on the previous guidelines, You must enter the CBP One application at the established time and request an appointment. The authorities have clarified that these are given by lottery daily and subsequently to those who have been requesting it the longest.
If the appointment is obtained, they will send you a notification to confirm the interview. But before you will need to complete a geolocation verification to show that it is located in the central or northern area of Mexico. Although authorities have mentioned that they have improved their response times and their ability to process migrants' requests, they point out that If the interested party does not receive an affirmative response, they can request an appointment again through the application the next day.
#CBP #family #rule #effect #March
Leave a Reply