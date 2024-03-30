The most practical and simple way to request the US authorities to review your case and, if you meet the requirements, access legal immigration status, such as asylum, is through the CBP One mobile appbut it is important know the guidelines for using it, since it had a couple of changes that came into force as of this March.

Interested parties outside the United States who wish to apply, for example, for asylum status, must make an appointment through the application of the Office of Customs and Border Protection, (CBP) which is free to use and is available for both devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

Through this application you can obtain an appointment with the immigration authorities, who will be in charge of receiving applications from interested parties and, in order to comply with the guidelines, direct them to other agencies, for example, to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is in charge of processing asylum requests.

However, you should consider that, with the intention of making application processing more efficient, The CBP One application underwent some modifications that came into effect last Monday, March 4. These are the details

The app now has time restrictions with the intention of providing a more efficient service and maintaining control. Therefore, non-citizens located in central and northern Mexico will be able to request appointments every day only between 12 PM and 11:59 PM.

with the intention of providing a more efficient service and maintaining control. Therefore, non-citizens located in central and northern Mexico will be able to request appointments every day only between 12 PM and 11:59 PM. Those who seek to apply for asylum jointly, for example for a family, must share a common destination address to which the pertinent notifications will be sent. See also Apple Watches fail; Skiers mistaken for crash victims

It is important to follow the guidelines for requesting asylum. Photo:iStock Share

How to request an appointment at CBP One?

Based on the previous guidelines, You must enter the CBP One application at the established time and request an appointment. The authorities have clarified that these are given by lottery daily and subsequently to those who have been requesting it the longest.

If the appointment is obtained, they will send you a notification to confirm the interview. But before you will need to complete a geolocation verification to show that it is located in the central or northern area of ​​Mexico. Although authorities have mentioned that they have improved their response times and their ability to process migrants' requests, they point out that If the interested party does not receive an affirmative response, they can request an appointment again through the application the next day.